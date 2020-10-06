Nottingham flat fire: Investigation after body found
A body has been found at a flat in Nottingham following a fire.
Nottinghamshire Police and the fire service were called to the blaze at the top-floor home in Angell Green, Clifton, at about 20:05 BST on Monday.
The force said formal identification has not yet taken place, and the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.
A spokesman for the force said the death is currently being treated as "unexplained".
Police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
