Police probe after three rescued from Nottingham house fire
- Published
Two women and a man have been rescued from a house fire "caused by malicious ignition", police have said.
Firefighters were called to Cromwell Street in Nottingham at about 05:30 BST on Sunday.
Two women and a man were pulled out at the house and one of them was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.
Det Sgt Adam Taylor said "at the moment we do believe the blaze was started deliberately".
Firefighters and police are carrying out an investigation and the blaze is being treated as "an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
- Published
- 19 hours ago
- Published
- 1 day ago
- Published
- 2 days ago