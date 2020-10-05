Coronavirus: Nottingham Covid spike could prompt tougher rules
There are concerns Nottingham could face tighter lockdown restrictions following a five-fold increase in its Covid-19 infection rate.
The city's seven-day rate for the week to 1 October was 283.9 per 100,000 people - up from 52 the previous week.
Alison Challenger, the city's director of public health, said it was unclear whether the figures had been skewed by a national delay in logging cases.
She said she would be discussing it with Public Health England later.
The latest figures give Nottingham one of the highest infection rates in the country.
Areas with a similarly high ranking - such as Newcastle and Preston - have been subject to additional restrictions.
But Ms Challenger said it was difficult to say whether that would be needed in Nottingham.
"We can't say at this stage. We have to work out what this data actually means," she said.
"This shows a very significant rise in the number of confirmed cases for the city but we don't have a full explanation for that at the moment.
"Public Health England are saying it was a technical issue over the weekend where transferring lab results to the reporting dashboard over the past few days does not appear to have happened in the way that it should.
"We will be talking to Public Health England about whether this is a true number and then urgently working with local partners to consider what action we may need to take further than that."
David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said it was "a concern we have seen such a sharp rise in such a short period".
He said if extra restrictions were introduced by the government, he was "confident people would respond if that was what we needed to".
Prof Jonathan Ball, a virologist at the University of Nottingham, said the latest figures for the city were "quite alarming" and he did not believe they could be explained away by logging delays.
He said: "Clearly the measures we have aren't keeping a lid on the virus."
The Department for Health and Social Care would not say whether tighter restrictions were being considered.
A spokesman said: "We work closely with local leaders and public health teams to inform decisions on local interventions, taking into account a range of factors.
"We discuss measures with local directors of public health and local authorities, constantly reviewing the evidence and we will take swift targeted action where necessary."
