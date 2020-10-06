Coronavirus: Nottingham mixing ban 'likely' after spike
Households could be banned from mixing in Nottingham after a surge in cases, a city health official has said.
Director of public health Alison Challenger said rules were likely to be similar to those already in place in parts of northern England.
This would mean people from different households would no longer be able to meet.
It follows a surge in the city's Covid rate to 382.4 per 100,000, giving it the sixth highest rate in England.
Every area in England with a higher rate of positive tests already has local restrictions in place.
Ms Challenger told BBC Radio Nottingham the city had seen a "dramatic" rise in rates from 59.5 per 100,000 in the week ending 25 September, multiplying by more than six to the current rate.
"It's a worrying trend and it means the measures we have in place are no longer enough to stop the spread of the virus in the city.
"So we are going to have to do more to keep people safe," she said.
Public Health England was now looking at the situation closely, Ms Challenger said.
"We do expect later this week that the government will be introducing more restrictions in Nottingham, so we can expect to see tighter restrictions," she said.
"The sort of measures we will be looking at are very much around the households mixing in particular.
"So we may find we are returning to that situation where we are in bubbles and we're asking people not to mix in their households."
Details of any restrictions are currently unclear, including exact boundaries of affected areas and whether it will apply outdoors as well as indoors.
Ms Challenger felt, however, it was possible the limit on gatherings may be changed.
She advised people should start limiting contact now rather than waiting for any announcement.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We work closely with local leaders and public health teams to inform decisions on local interventions, taking into account a range of factors.
"PHE and NHS Test and Trace are constantly monitoring the levels of infection across the country.
"We discuss measures with local directors of public health and local authorities, constantly reviewing the evidence and we will take swift targeted action where necessary."
