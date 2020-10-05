Covid: 425 University of Nottingham students test positive
More than 400 students and eight staff members at the University of Nottingham have tested positive for Covid-19.
The university said the figures would be "higher than other universities" because it was running its own asymptomatic testing programme.
A spokesperson said students who are self-isolating were receiving support.
Figures from the university show 425 students had active confirmed cases of the virus in the week ending Friday 2 October.
The majority were among students living in private accommodation, while 106 were in university halls and 93 in purpose-built student accommodation.
The spokesperson said: "Alongside the national Pillar 2 testing regime for people with symptoms of Covid-19, the university is also running its own asymptomatic testing programme which identifies cases earlier and more quickly.
"While this means our case data will be higher than other universities, it means that we can identify cases that otherwise would remain undetected and thereby reduce asymptomatic transmission and the number of future cases."
Last month, a 19-year-old student at the university was fined £10,000 for throwing a large house party in the city.
The university has about 35,000 students.
