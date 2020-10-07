Coronavirus: Nottinghamshire residents told not to mix indoors
Everyone living in Nottinghamshire has been asked to avoid mixing with other households indoors after a "dramatic" rise in coronavirus cases.
The government has not introduced tougher measures but local authorities have urged residents to start taking precautions now.
Nottingham currently has the fourth-highest infection rate in England, and the wider county has also seen a rise.
Local authorities expect a government decision by the end of the week.
On Tuesday, Nottingham City Council asked residents not to mix indoors with people from other households apart from within their bubble.
This includes in the home and at leisure and hospitality venues.
On Wednesday, Nottinghamshire County Council made the same request.
It added it expects the government to impose new restrictions on every part of the county.
The rate of infection for the city currently stands at 496.8 per 100,000 after cases increased from 314 in the week up to 27 September to 1,654.
The rate of infection for the county is 106 per 100,000 but varies from 53 to 150 across the districts, the county council said.
Figures released on Wednesday show four districts out of seven - Broxtowe, Gedling, Rushcliffe and Newark and Sherwood - have rates above the England average.
Nottinghamshire's director of public health, Jonathan Gribbin, said: "Covid-19 does not recognise geographical boundaries.
"The rapid and sustained increase in the numbers of positive cases is a serious cause for concern and the very dramatic rates in the city are a clear sign that action is needed now across the whole of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.
"We must now ask every resident to do their bit and not mix indoors with people from other households."
Nottinghamshire's care homes are also being advised to restrict visits to "exceptional circumstances only".
The rise in cases coincides with the return of students to the city.
Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said this has "undoubtedly had a significant bearing on the increase in cases".
But he added there has been a "substantial rise in cases and infections across all parts of the city and in all age groups".
His counterpart at Nottinghamshire County Council, Kay Cutts, added: "No one group is responsible for the spread.
"If we want to see a return to normal life; to see our families again, to see our businesses flourish again, we must act now."
