BBC News

Man injured in Nottingham city centre tram crash

Published
image captionThe road will remain closed for some time, police said

A man has been injured when he was hit by a city centre tram.

Police were called to a report of a collision on Victoria Street in Nottingham at about 20:45 BST.

The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known but Nottinghamshire Police and he was receiving medical treatment at the scene.

Tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said there were currently no services between Royal Centre and Nottingham station.

  • Latest news and stories from the East Midlands

Insp Charlotte Allardice said: "Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident while a man is treated at the scene for his injuries.

"The extent of his injuries are not yet known and it is expected that Victoria Street will remain closed for some time until the road is clear."

image captionThe extent of the man's injuries are not known

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

  • Nottingham tram crash rise prompts video release

    Published
    18 October 2018

  • Nottingham tram company 'losing almost £1m a week'

    Published
    17 January 2018

  • Firm criticised over tram dragging pram in Nottingham

    Published
    10 September 2018