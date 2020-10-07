Man injured in Nottingham city centre tram crash
- Published
A man has been injured when he was hit by a city centre tram.
Police were called to a report of a collision on Victoria Street in Nottingham at about 20:45 BST.
The extent of the man's injuries are not yet known but Nottinghamshire Police and he was receiving medical treatment at the scene.
Tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said there were currently no services between Royal Centre and Nottingham station.
Insp Charlotte Allardice said: "Officers are working to establish the circumstances of the incident while a man is treated at the scene for his injuries.
"The extent of his injuries are not yet known and it is expected that Victoria Street will remain closed for some time until the road is clear."