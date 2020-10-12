Boy arrested after Nottingham city centre stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been arrested after a stabbing at lunchtime in Nottingham city centre.
Emergency services were called to Milton Street, next to the Victoria shopping centre, at about 13:15 BST.
A person was found injured but no more details, including their condition, have been given.
Officers said they arrested a 17-year-old boy within minutes of the attack and officers would be remaining in the area for some time.
Insp Andrew Wright said: "This will have been a frightening incident for people to witness - in a busy area in broad daylight.
"But officers were swiftly on the scene to make an arrest and officers will remain in the area for some time to provide reassurance."
Milton Street is cordoned off and a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said it received a call at 13:12 BST and sent a doctor in a car, a paramedic in a fast response car, an ambulance and the Hazardous Area Response Team.