BBC News

Coronavirus: Extra restrictions imposed on Nottinghamshire

Published
Related Topics
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightSimon Bull
image captionThe city and its surrounding areas have experienced a surge in infection rates

Nottinghamshire households have been banned from mixing indoors as part of newly-announced restrictions.

It had been feared Nottingham's seven-day infection rate of 830 per 100,000 people - the highest in the country - would see it on the tightest rules.

But the city and county, which has a lower infection rate, have been put on a "high" alert level.

Boris Johnson announced the new system and the restrictions they represent in Parliament.

  • Latest as Nottinghamshire residents banned from mixing

The tier system is divided into "medium" alert, "high" alert and "very high" alert.

"High" alert means households will be banned from mixing indoors and the rule of six will apply outdoors.

While pubs and bars will still have to close at 22:00, they will not be forced to shut completely.

image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionNottingham's rate is far higher than any other area in the county

As well as Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, a small area of High Peak in Derbyshire has also been placed on "high" alert due to its infection rate.

In a joint statement, Nottingham Labour MPs Lilian Greenwood, Alex Norris and Nadia Whittome said: "We welcome today's decision to make Nottingham a Tier 2 area but this must be accompanied with providing people with the financial security they need to follow the rules.

"If we all play our part this should drive down the infection rate."

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said he was "frustrated" that his constituency, which has the lowest rate in the county, was subject to the same restrictions as Nottingham.

He added he was seeking assurances the situation would be regularly reviewed and that if Mansfield's rates dropped, it would not have to wait for the city to come out of the "high" alert level.

MPs will debate and vote on the measures on Tuesday and the new tiered system will come into effect on Wednesday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

  • Covid: Boris Johnson confirms new three-tier alert system, with Liverpool 'very high'

    Published
    5 minutes ago

  • Coronavirus: 'Don't blame it all on us' say Nottingham students

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Nottingham Covid surge: Government told to act

    Published
    2 days ago

  • Covid: 425 University of Nottingham students test positive

    Published
    6 days ago