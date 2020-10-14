Man killed in Nottingham city centre stabbing named
- Published
A man who died after he was stabbed in Nottingham city centre has been named.
Keany Kristal Kissingou-Mabiala, 20, of Mowbray Court, St Ann's, died at the scene after he was found injured in Milton Street, next to the Victoria shopping centre, at about 13:15 BST on Monday.
A 17-year-old boy and man, 19, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Nottinghamshire Police said they are not looking for anyone else as part of their inquiries.
Det Insp Steve Wragg said: "I would like to thank the public for their co-operation and information to help us understand the circumstances of this attack.
"We are aware that Keany was a prominent figure in the local music scene and we understand people are incredibly saddened to have learned of his death."
The arrested pair remain in custody.