'Banksy' artwork appears on Nottingham wall
- Published
A piece of street art in the style of elusive graffiti artist Banksy has appeared on a wall in Nottingham.
The creation, outside a beauty salon in Ilkeston Road, Radford, depicts a girl hula-hooping near a real bicycle with its back wheel missing.
The elusive artist has not authenticated the work on his Instagram account or by any other means.
A spokeswoman for Banksy told the BBC she did not have any information on the artwork.
It comes as the city remains the highest in the country for coronavirus infection rates, with some speculating Banksy could have chosen Nottingham for that reason.
Others wondered whether the bike was a nod to the city's famous Raleigh factory.
A shop owner described seeing the artwork unfold when a van "with blacked out windows" pulled up at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
Alex Mitchell, 31, said: "I only saw the driver. I didn't know what was going on or whether I should call the police.
"He pretended like he had broken down but he was there for at least two hours."
Mr Mitchell said at one point the man came in and bought two Ribenas.
He said a piece of cardboard was left "gaffataped to the wall" and when he returned the next day, the same person was there again.
"I asked him 'who is the artist' and he just winked at me," he said.
"I'm not going to say whether it is Banksy or not, it definitely looks like one but no-one saw who painted it."
"Maybe he was just passing through."
Surinder Kaur, who owns the salon the artwork has appeared on but does not own the building, said she had never heard of Banksy.
She said: "I just saw people taking photos of the side of the shop and thought 'what's that about?'
"I'm shocked and excited. It's such a nice painting and if it is a Banksy - wow!"
Josinya Powell, 39, said: "Nottingham needs something like this right now - something to talk about rather than coronavirus.
"If it is Banksy that'd be amazing - I'd say to him 'thanks babes'."
Amanda Forest, 49, said: "With Nottingham being in the headlines because of Covid it's something to put a smile on your face.
"Even if you're not interested in art, everyone knows Banksy."
Nottingham City Council's graffiti removal team told the BBC they would not be removing the work for the time being.
In July, a Banksy artwork encouraging people to wear face masks appeared on a Tube train in London.
And in September, Art Attack presenter Neil Buchanan dismissed rumours Banksy was his secret alias.