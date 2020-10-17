Hucknall barber shop closed for breaking Covid rules
- Published
A barber shop has been temporarily closed for breaking Covid rules.
Talking Heads, in Hucknall near Nottingham, was shut down after environmental health officers found "significant breaches".
This included not wearing face masks or following social distancing rules, and claiming the virus was a conspiracy.
Nottinghamshire Police said the closure - put in place on Friday - could last until the 13 November, but will be reviewed every week.
This is the third time a direction to close has been served by Nottinghamshire County Council, with Zinc bar in West Bridgford and Queen's Head in Kimberley forced to shut due to some of the same issues.
- LOCKDOWN UPDATE: What's changing, where?
- SCHOOLS: When will children be returning?
- EXERCISE: What are the guidelines on getting out?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- AIR TRAVELLERS: The new quarantine rules
Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health for Nottinghamshire, said: "We will not hesitate to take action against businesses whose operations pose a serious and imminent risk to the health of their customers, staff and the wider community."
Neighbourhood Insp Mark Dickson said: "In this case there was deliberate flouting of the restrictions which is both reckless and endangers life which is not acceptable.
"We will be patrolling in the area on a regular basis to ensure the business remains closed."
Councillor John Wilmott, from Ashfield District Council, added: "We had no option but to take this action despite our teams continuing to provide them with the advice and support since the pandemic started."