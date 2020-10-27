Nottingham Beatles and comics collection sells for £170k
A treasure trove of rare and valuable items, including Beatles memorabilia and vintage comics, has gone for £170,000 at auction.
The collection of more than 60,000 items was found by family members at the Nottingham home of an unnamed 63-year-old man following his death.
Unique Auctions put the items under the hammer during a four-day auction from Thursday to Sunday.
Highlights included one DC Comic from the Justice League series making £700.
A Rickenbacker guitar sold for £1,450 and a book and record set signed by George Harrison made £750.
Lincoln-based Unique Auctions said the items were found by the man's brother following his death.
More rare collectables were found at a flat owned by the man and two garages he rented from the council.
They included radio equipment, microscopes, cameras, signed photographs of astronauts and newspapers covering historic world events.
