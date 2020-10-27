BBC News

Nottingham Beatles and comics collection sells for £170k

image copyrightUnique Auctions
image captionIt is thought many of the items were bought through auction websites

A treasure trove of rare and valuable items, including Beatles memorabilia and vintage comics, has gone for £170,000 at auction.

The collection of more than 60,000 items was found by family members at the Nottingham home of an unnamed 63-year-old man following his death.

Unique Auctions put the items under the hammer during a four-day auction from Thursday to Sunday.

Highlights included one DC Comic from the Justice League series making £700.

A Rickenbacker guitar sold for £1,450 and a book and record set signed by George Harrison made £750.

image copyrightUnique Auctions
image captionThe collection filled a house, a flat and two garages

Lincoln-based Unique Auctions said the items were found by the man's brother following his death.

image copyrightUnique Auctions
image captionA large collection of vintage comics was found

More rare collectables were found at a flat owned by the man and two garages he rented from the council.

They included radio equipment, microscopes, cameras, signed photographs of astronauts and newspapers covering historic world events.

image copyrightUnique Auctions
image captionThe man had collected newspapers reporting news of President Kennedy's death in 1963

