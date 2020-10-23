Nottingham Covid restrictions: Talks on tier three status 'ongoing'
Politicians in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are still negotiating with ministers as the areas wait for news on if they will be put into the top level of coronavirus restrictions.
On Thursday leaders from the areas' councils met government representatives over a possible move into tier three.
Local MPs attended a meeting with health minister Nadine Dorries earlier.
Another meeting between ministers and council leaders is expected to be held later.
The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed on Thursday discussions over moving Nottingham city and parts of the county - the areas of Broxtowe Borough Council, Gedling Borough Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council - were ongoing.
Some MPs had been critical of the talks so far, claiming they were not invited to Thursday's discussions by the government and only learned about them through media reports.
Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North and shadow public health minister, said local officials "are trying to engage with the government as much as possible".
Thursday's meeting had been scheduled to last 45 minutes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, but eventually took more than two hours.
Another meeting is set to take place between the government and council leaders on Friday afternoon, with one council leader saying it was not expected to conclude until about 18:30 BST.
Details on agreed restrictions would then be tabled in Parliament on Monday, but ministers cannot be questioned in the Commons as Parliament is not sitting due to the half-term recess.
If this timetable is agreed, rules would come into effect from Wednesday.
Though Nottingham did have the highest seven-day coronavirus infection rate in the UK earlier this month, the infection rate has repeatedly dropped in recent days.
According to figures looking at the week up to 19 October, the rate in Nottingham was 561.4 per 100,000 people, the fifth highest in England.
