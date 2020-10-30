HMP Nottingham prison officer sentenced for inmate attack
- Published
A prison officer who attacked an inmate in his cell has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
Dean Kirk, from Derby, assaulted the prisoner at HMP Nottingham in April 2016.
He and two colleagues, Daniel Botterell and Joseph Wilson, were also found guilty of misconduct following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this month.
Botterell and Wilson were both found not guilty of assault.
Kirk resigned from his position in November 2017 prior to a disciplinary hearing, while Botterell and Wilson were dismissed in December 2017.
Following the trial Nottinghamshire Police said the trio "abused their positions as prison officers".
Kirk, 31, was given a 10-month sentence suspended for 18 months, and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a victim surcharge of £140 and costs of £5,000.
Thirty-year-old Botterell, of Great Sturton in Lincolnshire, and Wilson, aged 32 and from Hucknall, both received five-month sentences suspended for 12 months, and must complete 50 hours of unpaid work and pay a £115 victim surcharge and £2,500 costs.
The Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.