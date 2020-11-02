Nottingham child rapist jailed for further attacks
- Published
A convicted rapist has been found guilty of 23 further offences of assaulting and raping a girl in the 1970s and 1980s.
Ralph Stevenson abused the girl at addresses in Nottingham, including raping her twice when she was 13.
Stevenson, 76, is already serving an 18-year prison sentence for a series of sex offences in 2013.
He was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court for a further 22 years - to run consecutively.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim came forward after finding out Stevenson had been convicted of similar offences.
The force said she explained how she had endured regular sexual assaults during her childhood.
Stevenson, who is serving a jail sentence for raping and sexually assaulting another child, denied all the allegations when he was interviewed.
'Appalling offences'
On Monday, he was found guilty of 23 counts of indecent assault and two counts of rape.
He was given an indefinite restraining order.
Det Con Amy Revill said: "This was an appalling catalogue of offences that - had it not been for the bravery and determination of the victim - would have gone unresolved and unpunished.
"Stevenson repeatedly assaulted a child over a period of more than 10 years - forcing her to engage in acts that she was simply too young to understand."
