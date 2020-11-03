Boy 'left for dead' and dog killed in Bingham hit-and-run
An "intoxicated" drug-driver who struck a boy and killed a dog in a hit-and-run has been jailed.
Police said Daniel Moncaster, 17, was walking the family dog Nico on Carnarvon Place, Bingham, when they were hit by a car on 22 September.
Daniel was "left for dead" with "horrific" wounds to his legs, police said, while Nico later died of his injuries.
The driver, Andrew Pittman, 38, drove home but was later arrested.
Daniel's father John was at work when he was called to say his son and his dog had been run over.
"It was gut-wrenching to see Daniel on the floor," he said.
"He is still suffering now and will be for some time. His legs required extensive surgery to repair including plastic surgery and skin grafts. He has pretty much been bedridden for the past six weeks.
"Losing Nico has also taken a huge toll on his mental health."
Nottinghamshire Police said after the crash, Pittman drove home - about 400 metres from the scene - but was later arrested and charged.
He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while under the influence of drugs and criminal damage at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 23 September.
Pittman, of Carnarvon Close, was sentenced to two years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
He was also banned from driving for four years and must pay a victim surcharge of £156.
Det Con Sarah Stables said: "This was a horrendous incident where a boy and a family dog were left for dead.
"Pittman was a danger from the second he got behind the wheel, knowing he was intoxicated.
"Daniel and his family now have to live with the consequences of his selfish actions."
