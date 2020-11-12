Arnold naked woman advert replaced with naked man
By David Pittam
BBC News, Nottingham
- Published
A life-sized poster of a naked woman showering has been removed after a council said it broke planning rules - and replaced with a one of a naked man.
The advert gained notoriety after appearing on a main road outside a bathroom shop, on Arnot Hill Road in Arnold, Nottinghamshire.
The shop's owners said they planned to sell the original poster on eBay to raise funds for local food banks.
Gedling Borough Council has been contacted for a comment.
'A bit of humour'
Sam Collins, co-owner of the shop, said he was disappointed with the council's decision to order the poster's removal and report it to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
However, he said the image had "done its job" which, he said, was to "add a bit of humour".
"When we're in here, you can see people look up and smile [and] give us the thumbs up," he said.
He said the new poster - an almost 8ft (2.4m) image showing a naked man in a bathtub - had been put inside the shop window to avoid breaching planning regulations.
He said he had decided to auction the original poster after taking it down, because he wanted to support the community.
"It's pointless to throw it away and food banks are really struggling at the moment," he said.
The poster raised eyebrows when it first appeared last month.
Speaking before it was removed, Daniel Schrurlder, 27, thought it was "really out there" and inappropriate for a residential suburb.
But Wendy Cater, 72, said: "If I looked like that I'd be walking around Arnold [naked] too."
The council said the new poster would not breach planning guidelines and the ASA said it would probably also fall outside its remit.
The council's own food bank fund, Giving for Gedling, stands to be the beneficiary of money raised from the poster sale.
