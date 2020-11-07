Four hurt in crash closing M1 northbound between Mansfield and Matlock
Four people have been hurt after a van and a car were involved in a crash closing part of the M1 northbound.
The van overturned at about 09:35 GMT between junctions 27 near Mansfield, in Nottinghamshire, and 28 near Matlock, in Derbyshire.
East Midlands Ambulance Service said three patients were taken to Queen's Medical Centre and the other to Kings Mill Hospital. Their injuries are not yet known.
The motorway has since reopened.
