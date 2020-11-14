Campaign calls for early Christmas lights 'to boost mental health'
- Published
A campaign group is calling on people to put up their Christmas lights early to boost mental health during lockdown.
The Light Up Locally campaign was started by a group of Nottinghamshire mental health workers but its Facebook page has attracted more than 400 members from across the country.
In one village, a 19th Century windmill was lit up in support of the scheme.
Campaign founder Maria Ditch said she had received photographs from across the UK and Spain.
"I hope it brings people together as a community," she said.
"We may not be able to get together this Christmas, but we have to do what we can to take care of our mental health."
Mrs Ditch, a mental health nurse, said the campaign had begun as a means of supporting NHS workers.
She said many staff "felt they were sinking" when the nights grew longer as the second wave of Covid-19 intensified.
Mrs Ditch said she hoped the scheme would lift the mood of whole communities.
"We know about using light for people with seasonal affective disorder and it works very well," she said.
Karen Robinson, from North Leverton with Habblesthorpe, was one of the campaign's early supporters.
"Everybody loves it and the children got really excited," she said.
"It doesn't matter that it's early. After the year we've had, we needed something."
James Barlow, who chairs the village's windmill trust, said that had also been illuminated.
"It's a difficult time for everybody, so anything we can do to brighten up people's days is a great idea," he said.
Dr Juliet Wakefield, a senior lecturer in psychology at Nottingham Trent University, said putting up lights early could enhance mental health.
"Christmas lights can be a way to telegraph a shared solidarity and identity," she said.
"There's a lot of evidence that shows having this group belonging enhances our mental health."
Social enterprise Mental Health First Aid England has also backed the campaign.
Director of communications Eleanor Miller said: "It is heartening to see the ongoing support for our NHS workers, and we are grateful to those who continue to support the people caring for others."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.