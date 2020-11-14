BBC News

Man who threatened officers with machete arrested

A man who threatened officers with a machete has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Nottinghamshire Police were initially investigating the smell of cannabis at a property in Pleasley.

But when they approached the home in Chesterfield Road North at 01:52 on Saturday, a man "came to the door holding a machete".

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

During the arrest, officers also recovered a baseball bat, lock knife, knuckle dusters and two air rifles.

The force also found cannabis-growing equipment.

