Man charged after police called to Christian tearoom gathering
A man has been charged after police found a "large group" at a tearoom and Christian bookshop that was refusing to close for lockdown.
On Saturday police officers visited the Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, after reports of a gathering of "40 to 50 people".
Two men were arrested. One has now been fined and the other charged with obstructing a police officer.
The owner had said "common law" and Magna Carta meant she could stay open.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers visited at 13:45 GMT on Saturday to support Gedling Borough Council "after reports the cafe was continuing trading".
Officers went back to the cafe in Main Road at 16:20 GMT and saw the business was "locked with a large number of people inside".
On Monday police said they had charged a 47-year-old man from Meden Vale with obstructing a police officer and breaching Covid-19 regulations.
He has been granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 29 January 2021.
A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide his details to police while they attempted to issue a Covid fixed penalty notice.
He was released, having given his details, and handed a £200 fine, police said.
Insp Chris Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said lockdown regulations were intended to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and save lives and the force was working with partners to enforce the regulations.
The owner, who has said she will stop trading but remains open for anyone wanting to visit and eat there, admitted she had "20 to 25" people round "to show their support".
She again argued "common law" meant she was doing nothing "unlawful".
Last week Gedling Borough Council said it had fined the business £1,000 and would bring further enforcement action if it does not close.
