Drug dealer denies intent to harm Sutton-in-Ashfield addict
- Published
A man who admitted being part of a drug-dealing operation said there was "no intention" to harm an addict whose flat they used.
Ross Ball, 42, died on 1 November last year after an attack on his flat at Langton Court, Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Shaun Buckley told a trial at Nottingham Crown Court he brought a machete belonging to his late cousin "for intimidation purposes" only.
Under cross-examination he admitted lying to police.
Two defendants have declined to give evidence, with five more to be heard.
The defendants
- On trial for murder: Shaun Buckley, 29, of Lanchester Way, Solihull; Garry Cooper, 34, of Bramble Close, Nottingham; Anthony Daw, 25, of Cherry Grove, Smethwick; Jake Honer, 21, of Ludworth Avenue, Solihull; Matthew Jones, 23, of Denby Close, Birmingham; John McDonald, 25, of Stratford Road, Hall Green; Connor Sharman, 22, previously of Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-in-Ashfield
- On trial for assisting an offender: Adam Collins, 36, of Forest Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield
- Before the trial Buckley, Cooper, Daw, Honer, Jones and Sharman all admitted a charge of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs
The court heard Buckley was familiar with Mr Ball's flat, having been invited to take part in the drug-dealing operation by his friend Matthew Jones, and though the occupant "was always high on drugs" he said he never presented problems.
He said he was told by Jones on 1 November that Jake Honer - who along with Anthony Daw has declined to give evidence in his defence - had been robbed and Mr Ball's flat had been taken over by other drug dealers.
Daw drove him and John McDonald from Birmingham to Nottinghamshire, he said, where they met with Honer, Jones and Connor Sharman.
Buckley told the court Garry Cooper - who he admitted sometimes referring to as "boss man" - had not ordered the move but "was aware of it" and said they could keep any cash recovered from the property if they took back control.
Asked why he brought a machete with him, Buckley said it was a "last-minute decision" and was only to be used to scare people as it was "blunt".
After gaining access to Langton Court, Buckley said he was banging on Mr Ball's door, but when Sharman saw people escaping the flat by the window the gang gave chase.
He said he and Honer pursued one man before returning towards the cars once they realised they could not catch him.
Buckley said he saw an injured man lying near a pathway by Langton Court and ignored him to get to the car, from where he saw Honer strike "five or six times" with a sword he was carrying.
After the cars drove off the sword was disposed of, he said, and he and other defendants met Cooper for a drink in Mansfield before he made his way back to Birmingham.
Rossano Scarmadella QC, representing Honer, accused Buckley of being the one who attacked Mr Ball.
He said the missing sword was consistent with Buckley's description of "three choppers" in the car driven by Daw from Birmingham, and said Buckley changed his story on who went into which car following the attack after watching CCTV footage.
"You knew your lies didn't stack up, so what you've done is to manipulate your story," he said.
Buckley said he "got muddled up" over the cars as people swapped into the two vehicles after driving away, and said referring to three choppers and not two was "an honest mistake".
He said a reference to stabbing in a text to his girlfriend referred to him witnessing it and not taking part, but admitted discussing with Honer to "provide each other with an alibi" and lying in his statement to police.
Mr Scarmadella said Buckley's texts showed he "was into it up to his neck".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.