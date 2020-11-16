Kimberley landlord loses licence after string of disorders
A pub has been closed and the landlord's licence removed after disorder and breaches of coronavirus rules.
The Queen's Head in Kimberley, Nottinghamshire, was served with a temporary banning order two months ago.
Police said previously there had been a fight where glasses were thrown and an assault that fractured a man's eye socket.
The landlord has 21-days to appeal the Broxtowe Borough Council's decision.
Nottinghamshire Police said there had been a number of the reported incidents of crime and disorder at the pub on Main Street.
The force said it had also received reports of anti-social behaviour and underage drinking.
Broxtowe Borough Council has now revoked the landlord's licence after the pub was closed in September.
Councillor David Bagshaw, said: "It has been a tough time for businesses over the last few months, but that is no excuse for disregarding the health and safety of customers, staff and the emergency services."
Insp Simon Riley, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Despite repeated warnings, visits and continued support and guidance given by authorities, the Queen's Head's premises' licence holder took little notice and refused to put measures in place to assist in reducing and stopping crime and disorder at the pub.
"This disregard to operate the premises in a safe and responsible manner included persistent non-compliance with Covid-19 legislation by failing to ensure that guests were social distancing and to enforce the track and trace system."
