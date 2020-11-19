Mansfield mother 'murdered daughter in scalding attack'
- Published
A mother "deliberately" scalded her toddler then delayed getting help as she died so she could "cover her tracks", a court has heard.
Katie Crowder is on trial at Nottingham Crown Court accused of the murder of 19-month-old Gracie.
The prosecution said Gracie could not have sustained such deep, severe and extensive injuries through an accidental spill, and would have taken about an hour to die.
Ms Crowder, 26, denies murder.
Prosecutor Sally Howes said it was the crown's case that "Gracie was killed by a deliberate and unlawful attack by her mother" at their home in Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in March this year.
She described how Ms Crowder appeared at her parents' nearby house in the early hours of 6 March holding Gracie in her arms, shouting "she is dead".
The defendant's father attempted to resuscitate the toddler until an ambulance crew took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Ms Howes said a post-mortem examination gave her cause of death as "scalds and thermal burns from exposure to hot liquid".
She told the court "only Katie" could explain exactly what had happened, but disputed her claims it was an accident.
Experts believed it would have taken Gracie "in the region of an hour" to die from her injuries, and she would have been "screaming", jurors heard.
"Katie Crowder cannot have failed to have heard it, so why the delay in calling for help?" said Ms Howes.
"She was covering her tracks. She knew what she had done, cleaning up, cleaning away, thinking of what she could possibly say as an explanation."
The prosecutor said these explanations had also been inconsistent.
The trial continues.
