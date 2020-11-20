National Action: Connor Scothern's jail term halved on appeal
A man who was found guilty of being a member of a far-right terrorist group has had his sentence halved by the Court of Appeal.
Connor Scothern, 19, from Nottingham, was convicted alongside three others of belonging to the banned organisation National Action.
He was given an 18-month term at a young offenders' institute in June.
But his lawyers successfully argued he should not have received an adult term for a crime committed as a youth.
Scothern was convicted alongside three others: Mark Jones, Garry Jack and former Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant Alice Cutter - after all four denied membership of National Action at Birmingham Crown Court.
The organisation, labelled "racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic" by then-home secretary Amber Rudd, was proscribed after a series of rallies and incidents, including glorifying the murder of MP Jo Cox.
Scothern, formerly of Bagnall Avenue, Arnold, was described by the prosecution as being "one of the most active members of the group", and "considered future leadership material".
Scothern was aged 15 and 16 when he was a member of the organisation in 2016 and 2017, but 19 at the time of sentencing.
His solicitors told the Court of Appeal that had he been sentenced as a youngster the only possible custodial outcome would have been a youth detention and training order, where an 18-month order would have resulted in nine months' detention before being released under supervision.
Instead, as an adult, he would have to serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered eligible for release by the Parole Board.
Appeal court judge Justice Jeremy Baker agreed and quashed the original 18-month sentence, replacing it with a sentence of nine months' detention in a young offenders' institution.
However he dismissed the argument that Scothern's mitigation - citing a lack of maturity and a degree of social isolation - had not been taken into account by the original judge.
He said that aside from the point of law regarding Scothern's age at sentencing, "there could have been no criticism of the sentence imposed upon the appellant".
