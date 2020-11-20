Coronavirus: Lockdown-defying tearoom told to close
A Christian bookshop and tearoom which refused to shut during lockdown has been ordered to close by a court.
The owner of The Mustard Seed in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, had already been fined a total of £17,000 for breaching coronavirus rules, the council said.
She had argued she had a right under the Magna Carta and "common law" to remain open.
On Friday magistrates in Mansfield granted a closure order.
This means the business has to close immediately. Failure to do so could lead to imprisonment, a fine, or both, according to Gedling Borough Council.
Anyone visiting could face the same punishment.
Council leader John Clarke said: "Following repeated breaches of the notices we served, which clearly stated that they need to follow the guidance and regulations during lockdown, we have no option but to close it down.
"We have given the owner several chances to do the right thing and they've made the decision to ignore our message."
The closure order came after officers visited on Thursday to find the business seemed open, despite non-essential businesses across England being told to close two weeks before.
Signs in the window say the shop is "under the jurisdiction of common law", and under article 61 of the Magna Carta: "We have a right to enter into lawful dissent if we feel we are being governed unjustly."
The owner, who would not give her full name, previously told the BBC she "was not a rebel" but she would not be closing.
She said: "I don't believe what I am doing is unlawful. I'm standing up for what is right and moral."
She added she did not believe the government's figures on infection and death rates.
A number of businesses have cited "Magna Carta" and "common law" as reasons for remaining open.
Although the 800-year-old document is an important part of legal history, only four clauses are still relevant, according to the Parliament website.
These do not include clause 61.
Two men were arrested last weekend following reports of a gathering at the business.
One has now been fined and the other charged with obstructing a police officer.
