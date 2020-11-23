Banksy: Bike from Nottingham hula-hooping girl replaced
- Published
A bicycle that formed part of a Banksy artwork has been replaced after the original went missing.
The bike and hula-hooping girl became a popular attraction overnight when it appeared on the side of a Nottingham beauty salon last month.
But the bike went missing this weekend, with one visitor calling the disappearance "such a shame".
A new bicycle - featuring a different-looking tyre and seat - was spotted by the artwork on Monday.
The artwork first appeared on the junction of Rothesay Avenue and Ilkeston Road on 13 October.
A few days later it was claimed by the artist via his Instagram account.
Hundreds queued to get a snap with the artwork, with many expressing pride that Nottingham had been chosen.
The city council protected it with a transparent cover before it was targeted with spray paint twice.
The bike - with a twisted front wheel and a missing back one, which the girl is using to hula hoop - was locked to a street sign but went missing over the weekend.
Resident Tracy Jayne, who found the artwork had been targeted when she went to visit it on Sunday morning, said she believed it was stolen which she said showed "sheer disrespect".
Both Nottinghamshire Police and the council said the removal of the bike had not been reported to them.