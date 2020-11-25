Stephen Walsh: Man cleared of road rage row manslaughter
A van driver has been cleared of killing another man "in a fit of temper" after a hit-and-run crash.
Stephen Walsh, 37, suffered a fatal head injury at his home in Nottingham on 30 July 2018.
Oliver Brown had gone to the house after Mr Walsh clipped his van in a minor collision and drove off.
A jury at Nottingham Crown Court cleared Mr Brown of manslaughter and his girlfriend Rosann Newton of assisting an offender.
'Understandable'
Judge Stuart Rafferty QC said he was satisfied justice had been done.
He said the emotion with which the verdict was greeted in the courtroom "was an understandable reaction in a difficult case".
The court heard the collision happened as Mr Walsh drove home from a christening.
The prosecution alleged Mr Brown, 23, of Golden Sands in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, had struck Mr Walsh on his driveway "in a fit of temper", causing him to fall to the floor and crack his head.
But Mr Brown told the court he had given Mr Walsh, who had been drinking, "a gentle slap to the face" in self-defence, causing him to stumble and fall over.
Ms Newton, 23, of Findern Green, Sneinton, was accused of deleting text messages and making false statements to the police but the couple told the trial the deleted conversations and photos were not related to the case.
