Nottingham Trent University students fined for lockdown party
Nearly 40 people were handed fines after police raided a party at a student accommodation block in Nottingham.
Officers said they were called to the gathering in Union Road by security staff at about 22:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Several revellers had tried to hide in a kitchen to avoid being found by officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The party's organiser, a 19-year-old woman, is now facing a possible fine of up to £10,000.
Penalties were handed out to 37 other guests.
Insp Paul Gummer said: "At a time when the whole country's in a second lockdown and people are following the rules in the hope of being able to see their family at Christmas, it's really selfish that people are still having these big parties."
A Nottingham Trent University spokesperson said: "We are working with Nottinghamshire Police to investigate this as a matter of urgency and our internal disciplinary processes have already begun."
Earlier this month, Nottinghamshire's chief constable called for students who broke Covid-19 rules to be expelled.
