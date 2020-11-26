Nottingham shooting and stabbing 'linked', police say
- Published
A stabbing and a shooting which left a man paralysed in Nottingham are linked to each other, police have confirmed.
In the last week, two shootings and two stabbings have made residents "anxious and concerned", Nottinghamshire Police said.
A spokesman for the force said two victims have been left with life-altering injuries.
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the "linked" stabbing and shooting.
On 18 November, a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm in Stapleford, in what police called "a self-contained incident", with three people arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.
The following day a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the back and face in Alfreton Road in Nottingham. He was taken to hospital with life-altering injuries where he remains in a stable condition.
A 25-year-old man has also been paralysed after being shot in the back in Spindle Gardens, Bulwell, in the early hours of 21 November. He is in a stable condition in hospital.
Police have now linked the Alfreton Road stabbing and Spindle Gardens shooting, and on Tuesday arrested two men, aged 22 and 24, in Leeds on suspicion of attempted murder over the two attacks.
A third man was also detained in Derby city centre on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to both incidents.
Meanwhile, officers have also arrested three people over a "serious stabbing" in Bobbers Mill Road in Bobbers Mill, Nottingham, on 20 November, which the force also described as "self-contained".
Tyrese Baker, 21, of Aston Drive, Bulwell, has appeared in court charged with attempted murder over the Alfreton Road stabbing.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear in court next month.
Ch Supt Rob Griffin said he is "grateful" for the public's response to the investigations, and urged anyone with any information to get in touch.
