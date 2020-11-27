Nottinghamshire's return to tiers is 'a kick in the teeth'
By David Pittam
BBC News
- Published
Nottinghamshire's return to the top tier of Covid-19 restrictions is "a kick in the teeth", residents have said.
The city and county moved into tier three in October, but a four-week England-wide lockdown has seen the rates of positive cases drop.
Some residents said the decision will affect their livelihoods, with one describing it as heartbreaking.
The government said rates remained "very high" among those over 60.
Lia Primrose, 17, who is studying health and social care at college, said: "It just feels like a bit of a kick in the teeth after cases went down so much."
She said that because she worked as a waitress, she would be unable to return to work and described the announcement as, "the biggest heartbreak".
Her classmate, Poppi West, also 17, added: "It feels like we're going round in circles.
"I know it's not the biggest issue but we're both nearly 18 and we won't be able to go out and have a drink to celebrate. It's just a bit sad."
Pat West, 63, from Newark, said she did not understand why the region was in tier three.
"I'm really disappointed," she said. "My grandchildren can't come round to see me at home. I'm not seeing them grow up."
Julia West, 69, from West Bridgford, said: "I think it's disheartening we're going back into tier three after we all did our bit to bring it down.
"I feel especially for the young people who need some sort of outlet."
Nottingham Trent University students Laura Puttock and Emma de Duve said they were "absolutely gutted".
"It's our 21st [birthdays] in December," said Laura.
It's our last year of uni and we thought we could have a last celebration, but now it's going to have to be a takeaway.
"It's hardly the 21st I'd dreamed of. It just feels [as if] we've done our bit, cases are going down, but we're still not seeing any change.
"With uni being online I wake up, sit at a screen until my eyes go square and then go back to bed, all in the same room."
Emma added: "Everyone was hanging on for this day to see if we were in tier two.
"I think for people's mental health just being able to go out of the house [and] meet people not from your household is really important."
Pat Brown, 75, a West Bridgford resident, said: "To be perfectly honest I didn't think in a million years we'd be in tier two."
However, other residents said they had expected the announcement.
Claire Elms, who was celebrating her 35th birthday, said she felt "sad" but not surprised.
"I live on my own and I want to get out and meet my friends," she said.
Mandy Middlecote, 44, from Beeston, said she was not surprised by the announcement either.
"Cases are still pretty high," she said. "Me and my family are keeping to ourselves so tier two or three doesn't make much difference.
"It would have been nice for the kids to be able to go and play with their friends, but we want to see our family at Christmas so we have to limit things."
And some residents said they had been left confused by the reintroduction of the tiers system.
"I think a lot of people aren't even sure of the rules in the different tiers," said Muhammed Jonaid, 36, from Aspley. "The difference between them baffles me."
David Mellen, the leader of Nottingham City Council, described the decision as a "bitter blow".
"We will need the government to provide further support for businesses," he said.
"However, we must of course accept these are the new rules we must abide by and given the valiant efforts locally in the past few weeks, I have no doubt that we will continue to drive down infection rates and be able to leave tier three and enter tier two very soon."
