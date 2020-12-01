Man, 39, dies in hospital after Mansfield assault
- Published
A man has been arrested after another man died following an assault in Nottinghamshire.
A 39-year-old man was taken to King's Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield following the attack in Lansbury Gardens, Mansfield, on Monday morning but later died.
Police said they arrested a 43-year-old man "in connection with the incident".
Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death but have appealed for witnesses.
The results of a post-mortem examination have not yet come back, the force added, and police were still working to establish "the full circumstances" of the death.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.