Nottingham students have 'no regrets' over 200-strong party
A student who was at a 200-strong gathering broken up by police has said she does not regret attending.
Officers said it was "deeply disappointing" to see the crowds in Radford, Nottingham on Saturday.
But students accused the police of overreacting to the "spontaneous" event and said Nottinghamshire Police officers were screaming and swearing.
Both police and the University of Nottingham have said students could face serious consequences.
'A huge party'
Footage of the event, at St Peter's Court which houses students from the university, was posted on Snapchat.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were unable to arrest anyone as the crowd dispersed when they arrived, but they were still investigating.
Three first-year students, speaking anonymously to the BBC, said the event had begun with, "a few smaller meetings... and then everyone came out".
"Someone brought a really big speaker and mixing deck and it turned into a huge party," one said.
"I admit it was irresponsible, but no-one took control."
She also felt the police had overreacted.
"It was really scary," she said. "The police were just screaming. They were screaming at all the students. They were using swear words.
"This is not how I expected UK police to be behaving. I know this is a pandemic, but their behaviour was not acceptable."
Another said the party was a "natural response" to being isolated for weeks.
"It just feels like none of the restrictions are working or doing what they are meant to do. I don't think people regret it," she said.
Ch Supt Rob Griffin told BBC Radio Nottingham he would look into the student's allegations about officer conduct.
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are due to enter tier three restrictions from Wednesday, the highest Covid alert level.
The University of Nottingham has previously said there is "no excuse" for students breaching Covid regulations and it was prepared to take disciplinary action.
