Man admits killing woman in Nottingham car park

Published
image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionDeborah Jones was also known as Deborah Hendrick, police said

A man has admitted killing a woman in a car park in Nottingham.

Deborah Jones, 48, was found dead at the Metro car park on Union Road at 23:00 BST on 01 August.

Gary Parnell, of Lytham Gardens, Top Valley, in the city, denied the charge of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court earlier.

The 59-year-old is due to be sentenced at the same court on 11 January.

image captionMs Jones, 48, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the Metro car park in Union Road

