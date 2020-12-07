Nottingham house party with 'up to 150 guests' raided by police
- Published
A house party with up to 150 guests has been broken up by police in Nottingham.
The 20-year-old organiser of the illegal gathering, in Lace Street, is facing a fine of up to £10,000 after officers arrived at about 00:30 GMT.
Several guests were given £200 penalties for breaking Covid-19 rules and a 19-year-old man was charged with obstructing a police officer.
Nottingham is currently subject to tier three restrictions, which bans different households mixing indoors.
The charged 19-year-old was also fined £200 and bailed to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 26 January.
Meanwhile, the party host has been reported for summons and could be given the maximum fine under Covid-19 regulations.
Insp Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It is deeply disappointing that so many people decided to disobey the rules on this occasion and increase the risk of transmission of this deadly virus.
"The very last thing we want to be doing as police officers is to be punishing people for gathering together and having fun but there really are no excuses for this kind of behaviour where people are blatantly ignoring rules in such large numbers."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.