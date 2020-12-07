BBC News

Unexploded WWI artillery shell found in Newark

Published
image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionThe bomb was found when a marina worker was dredging the water

An unexploded World War One artillery shell has been found in a river by a marina worker.

James Wilkinson, who works at Newark Marina in Nottinghamshire, was dredging the water at about 11:00 GMT when he uncovered the device.

A specialist bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion to detonate the 18lb and 6in long "highly explosive" device.

Mr Wilkinson said: "I am just glad that it's now out of the way."

The controlled explosion took place at Sconce and Devon Park, in Boundary Road, at about 15:30.

A 100m cordon was put in place and the park was closed to the public.

image copyrightNottinghamshire Police
image captionMr Wilkinson said it was "important that [the device] was dealt with straight away"

Mr Wilkinson added: "I've never come across a bomb from the First World War so it was a surprise to discover it. It was in a very poor condition.

"I know Newark is known to have had a lot of bombs thrown at it during the war but you still don't expect to find one."

Sgt Simon Brooks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It's very rare that we come across a World War One shell and when it was detonated it did go off with quite a bang."

