Mansfield mother convicted of murdering daughter in scalding
- Published
A cocaine user who "deliberately" scalded her infant daughter has been found guilty of murder.
A court heard Katie Crowder had deliberately scalded 19-month-old Gracie on 6 March at home and delayed getting help as she died.
Sally Howes QC said Gracie had suffered burns that covered 65% of her body and had been left for at least an hour.
The girl's severe and extensive injuries could not have been caused accidentally, the prosecutor added.
A post-mortem examination gave Gracie's cause of death as "scalds and thermal burns from exposure to hot liquid".
The 26-year-old, of Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, had denied murder but wept in the dock as she was convicted on Tuesday following a three-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.
Judge Jeremy Baker said she will be sentenced next week.
The jury had heard Crowder appeared at her parents' house nearby in the early hours holding Gracie in her arms, shouting "she's dead".
Paul and Karen Crowder said their daughter sounded "panicked" as she knocked on their door and they called an ambulance.
However Ms Howes said Gracie's death was not instant and Crowder had delayed getting help to "cover her tracks".
"She knew what she had done, cleaning up, cleaning away, thinking of what she could possibly say as an explanation," she told the court.
Experts had also given evidence to say they believed it would have taken Gracie "in the region of an hour" to die from her injuries, and she would have been "screaming".
Ms Howes also told jurors cocaine was found in the defendant's blood and indicated she took the class A drug an hour before Gracie's death.
Crowder told the trial she had not heard anything and found Gracie lying on the bathroom floor next to a mop bucket.
She claimed she filled the bucket with hot water and "spray stuff" to clean up dog urine but then abandoned it in the bathroom to get changed and empty clothes from the washing machine.
