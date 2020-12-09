Nottingham's Christmas market organisers were warned of Covid risk
Organisers of a Christmas market that was swiftly shut down due to overcrowding were warned the risk of Covid transmission could be increased if it went ahead.
The market in Nottingham opened on Saturday but was closed eight hours later and will not reopen.
Event organisers Mellors Group were given a list of safety recommendations on how to minimise the Covid-19 risk.
The firm has said it does not wish to comment at this time.
Documents released by Nottingham City Council show Mellors met with the city's Safety Advisory Group for Events (SAGe) - made up of representatives from the city council's public health and environmental health teams as well as police - on 1 December and again two days before the market opened.
SAGe's report did not call for the market to be cancelled but said a "number of agencies consider the risk of Covid transmission cannot be eliminated entirely and may be unnecessarily increased by this activity".
The report recommended a "closely-monitored phased introduction, avoiding anticipated crowded shopping times following lockdown... starting with the market stalls".
"This could be followed by a 'soft opening' of the rides, once completed risk assessments are received, and, based on footfall, if it is safe to do so," it added.
Nottingham City Council apologised earlier this week for allowing the market to open.
Dave Trimble, the authority's portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: "We do a lot of events but this time we got it wrong and we have to hold our hands up and say we are very, very, very sorry."
After the authority released the SAGe advice, council leader David Mellen said: "While it is within tier three regulations to host an open-air festive market - and other cities have - it is absolutely clear that this event could not handle the sheer volume of people who came into Nottingham city centre on Saturday.
"This should have been anticipated and we got it wrong."
