Nottingham man filmed himself abusing young children
- Published
A man who photographed and filmed himself sexually abusing two young children has been jailed.
Nottinghamshire Police said several indecent images of children were spotted on Ryan Nahirni's phone when he asked for help with an online form.
Officers then discovered thousands of "truly horrific" sexual abuse images on other electrical devices he owned.
Nahirni, 35, of Salcombe Road, Basford, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court and was jailed for seven years.
Police said Nahirni had handed his phone to another person for help attaching an image to an online form.
As they attempted to add a photo to the form, they discovered several indecent images of children.
'Truly horrific'
Det Con Sarah Clarke, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Nahirni amassed a truly horrific collection of child sexual abuse images.
"As our investigation progressed we discovered more than 6,000 images - more than half of which depicted the most serious sexual offences people can commit against children.
"The offences of downloading and sharing this material are incredibly serious on their own, but sadly this offender went one step further and perpetrated his own direct abuse against children."
Officers also found chat room messages where Nahirni discussed the rape and abuse of children.
Nahirni admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child under 13, three counts of distributing indecent images of children, and three counts of making indecent images of children.
His seven-year sentence will be followed by three years on extended licence.
Nahirni will also be added to the sex offenders register for an indefinite period and will be the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
