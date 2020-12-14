Man found guilty of bowling ball attack on council worker
A man who left a council worker with serious injuries when he dropped a bowling ball on his head has been found guilty of grievous bodily harm.
Damien Hammond, 31, had been shouting at workmen collecting a television from outside a flat in Strelley Road, Nottingham, in December 2019.
The ball, dropped from an upper window, hit one of them, causing a fractured skull and brain trauma.
He admitted affray but had denied grievous bodily harm with intent.
Hammond was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
Lengthy stand-off
Nottinghamshire Police said the two council workers had been collecting the television on the morning of 30 December when Hammond shouted to them that the appliance was his and he would come downstairs.
He then dropped the heavy ball wrapped in a pair of jeans. It hit one of the workers and left him with a large wound and blood streaming down his face.
When officers arrived at the scene, Hammond refused to leave the flat and began throwing more items out of the window.
After several hours of negotiations, he climbed on to a window ledge and threatened officers with a hammer.
He then dropped from the ledge and was arrested.
The force said the victim had still not fully recovered from his injuries.
After being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, Hammond was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced on 29 January.
