Dog gift for boy 'left for dead' in Bingham crash
- Published
A boy whose dog was killed in a crash that left him seriously injured has been surprised with a new pet.
Dan Moncaster was "left for dead" after he was hit by a drug-driver as he walked his whippet Nico on Carnarvon Place, Bingham, on 22 September.
Championship show judge Roma Wright-Smith decided to give Dan a whippet puppy after hearing about the crash.
Driver Andrew Pittman, 38, was jailed for two years at Nottingham Magistrates' Court in November.
Police said Dan was left with "horrific" wounds to his legs in the "horrendous incident where a boy and a family dog were left for dead".
The 17-year-old, who is now starting to walk again, said his new puppy, named Senna, was "amazing".
"It's just going to help me with my recovery," he said.
His family said they had been told by doctors that Dan should make a full recovery.
Father John Moncaster said: "Obviously you don't expect your own son to be knocked over just 50 yards away from the house and get intensive injuries like he's had.
"It's knocked us all for six and obviously it killed his dog as well, so having this new puppy is fantastic news for us."
Pittman, of Carnarvon Close, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while under the influence of drugs and criminal damage on 23 September.
He was sentenced to two years in prison, banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.
