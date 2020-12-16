Mansfield woman jailed for murdering daughter in scalding
A woman has been jailed for life for murdering her infant daughter by deliberately scalding her and leaving her "screaming".
Katie Crowder deliberately hurt 19-month-old Gracie at their home in Mansfield in March and delayed getting help, Nottingham Crown Court heard.
Prosecutors said Gracie suffered burns that covered 65% of her body and was left for at least an hour.
Her severe injuries could not have been caused accidentally, they added.
Crowder, 26, of Wharmby Avenue, denied murdering Gracie on 6 March but was found guilty earlier this month following a trial.
She was ordered to serve at least 21 years in prison on Wednesday.
'Cover her tracks'
The jury had heard an ambulance was called after Crowder appeared at her parents' house nearby shortly before 06:30 GMT holding Gracie in her arms, shouting "she's dead".
Prosecutor Sally Howes QC told the court Gracie's death was not instant and Crowder delayed getting help to "cover her tracks".
She said the child's injuries were not immediately life-threatening and had she received help sooner, she could have survived.
Experts gave evidence to say they believed it would have taken Gracie about an hour to die, and she would have been "screaming".
Judge Jeremy Baker, sentencing, said: "It is apparent from the jury's verdict that you poured a significant quantity of scalding water on Gracie's face and body.
"Death would not have occurred swiftly and she would have continued to suffer pain and distress for a significant period of an hour or more."
He added "for whatever reason" Crowder did not seek help in that time.
The judge also said that morning, Crowder took a "significant quantity of cocaine - a substance [she] had been abusing for some time".
But he added it was not clear whether this was before the scalding or when she should have been "seeking urgent medical attention".
