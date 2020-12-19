Two people killed in Nottinghamshire crash
- Published
Two people have died in a crash involving three cars in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to the B600 Alfreton Road, near Selston, at about 10:20 GMT where a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and a man went to hospital as a precaution.
Officers said the road was expected to be closed for some time. Police are appealing for information.
Insp Hayley Crawford, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is an incredibly sad incident that has resulted in two people losing their lives and one person in a critical condition.
"We are now working hard to establish the circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage to get in touch as soon as possible."
Tom Archer, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends and local community at this time."
He added fire crews attended the collision and worked "extremely hard" alongside emergency services colleagues in very "challenging circumstances".
"This is a timely reminder that if you are travelling this season please do so safely," he said.
