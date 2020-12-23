Covid-19: Tributes to 'hero' paramedic who died with virus
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "hero" paramedic following his death with Covid-19.
Tony Chadbourne - known as Chad - had worked in the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Divisions for 23 years and was most recently based in Newark.
He had been ill for some time but died over the weekend.
His family said Mr Chadbourne was "humble to the core" and "without doubt an NHS hero who dedicated his life to his career".
East Midlands Ambulance Service said Mr Chadbourne started as an ambulance technician in 1997 with the Lincolnshire Patient Transport Service and had worked his way up to duty operations manager.
His family said Mr Chadbourne had "three major loves" in his life - his family and friends, watching Nottingham Forest and England play football and his job.
'Huge heart'
In a statement, the family said: "Tony was without doubt an NHS hero who dedicated his life to his career.
"As he rose up through the ranks, nothing was too much trouble for Tony whose huge heart meant he went above and beyond for his patients, colleagues and friends.
"He cared deeply for his colleagues who were also some of his best friends - his work family.
"Tony was humble to the core; only after the event would we hear about the lives he'd saved, the babies he'd delivered and the absolute commitment he gave to the front-line during 23 years of service."
Richard Henderson, East Midlands Ambulance Service chief executive, said: "Losing Chad is incredibly sad, and it's difficult to find the words to express how colleagues across the service will be feeling as they hear this devastating news.
"My thoughts are with Chad's family, and his close colleagues and good friends."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.