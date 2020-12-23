Two people killed in Nottinghamshire crash named

Two people who died in a three-car crash in Nottinghamshire have been named.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the B600 Alfreton Road, near Selston, at about 10:20 GMT on 19 December.
Jane Theakstone, 49, and 45-year-old Lee Theakstone were pronounced dead at the scene.
Another woman remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, a force spokesman said.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
