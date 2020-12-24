Landslide at Mansfield housing estate prompts evacuations
Evacuations have taken place following a landslide near a housing estate.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Bank End Close in Mansfield at about 23:40 on Wednesday following heavy rain.
The force said a "small number" of properties had been evacuated and district council officials were assessing safety.
A police helicopter was deployed to the street, which sits on the site of a former quarry.
Ambulance and fire crews were also sent to the scene.
It comes just over a year after another landslide led to 35 homes being evacuated at the same spot near the former Berry Hill Quarry.
Nobody was injured but about 19 households had to spend two weeks in temporary accommodation.
An independent consultant concluded in August the site should not have been developed until the quarry face was secured.
Following repair work, the cliff wall was last inspected by the district council in early November and no issues were reported.
