Stapleford stabbing: Man charged after boy, 16, seriously hurt
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Nottinghamshire.
Police said the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital following the knife attack at about 05:30 GMT, on Hickings Lane, Stapleford, on Saturday.
Jake Rollinson, 20, of Hickings Lane, Stapleford, is due appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
A 25-year-old woman, who was also arrested for the same offence, has been released with no further action.
Det Insp Ed Cook, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Clearly we understand the concern this incident has caused, with a 16-year-old boy suffering serious injuries in a knife attack.
"I would also like to reassure people that we believe this was a self-contained incident and there is no wider threat to the public. However we will have increased patrols in the area to provide further visible presence."
He added officers were "not currently looking" for anyone else.
The force has urged anyone with video or dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.