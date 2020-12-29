Stapleford stabbing: Murder inquiry after 16-year-old boy dies
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 16-year-old boy died days after being stabbed.
Nottinghamshire Police said the teenager was stabbed at about 05:30 GMT on Boxing Day in Hickings Lane, Stapleford.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries on Tuesday afternoon.
Jake Rollinson, 20, of Hickings Lane, was charged with attempted murder on Sunday and has been remanded in custody.
A 25-year-old woman, who was also arrested for the same offence, has been released with no further action.
