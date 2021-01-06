Lockdown students threaten University of Nottingham rent strike
Students in Nottingham are threatening to withhold rent for accommodation they cannot use due to the lockdown.
The new rules mean thousands are not allowed to travel back to university but are still being charged rent.
Hundreds of students from University of Nottingham halls have pledged to join the rent strike, with one saying it was "disgusting" she was being asked to pay £161-per-week for an empty room.
The university has been approached for comment.
A campaign group called Notts Rent Strike is encouraging students who cannot get back to their accommodation not to pay rent.
They are also calling for full deposit refunds for anybody choosing to move out of halls before the end of their contract and a 40% reduction in rents for students in university halls.
Organisers said the rent was due in the next fortnight and, with more than 900 now pledged to join the strike, they calculate about £1.8m will be withheld.
A group spokesperson said: "We have been asked since September to pay for services we are either not getting in full or not receiving at all.
"It is beyond reasonable for us to refuse to pay for services which we cannot access.
"Students are confused and scared, we have been left to seek a way out for ourselves."
'Disgusting'
One first year student, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was nervous about participating in the strike but felt something needed to be done to make the university act.
She left Nottingham on 3 December and is now having to work on an improvised desk because she cannot leave her London home.
She said: "I'm paying £161 a week for a room I'm not allowed to go back to - it's disgusting.
"I'm disappointed the university hasn't done anything to help us."
The Students' Union's community officer is supporting the strike action, as is Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome.
It's wrong that students are paying full rent for rooms they're not allowed to use. Especially at a time when so many young people are experiencing financial hardship.— Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) January 5, 2021
Solidarity with the rent strikers. Universities and the government must listen and act.https://t.co/1dm4CqxQdB
The plight of students stuck at home or in halls during the pandemic has led to numerous protests.
In Manchester students took over university accommodation to raise concerns over rent, while in Bristol rent payments were withheld to highlight problems students faced in paying their bills.
Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, NUS vice president for higher education said students should be offered rent refunds and if universities and landlords needed help doing this, the government should step in.
She added: "It is simply unacceptable that students are being told to not live in housing they have paid for, on public health grounds, yet are receiving no government support."
